MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Norway’s ambassador on Monday to protest against the arrest of a Russian citizen at Oslo airport on suspicion of spying.

FILE PHOTO: Norway's parliament seen in Oslo, May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

“We demanded ... the immediate lifting of the absurd charges, and his release,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry gave the name of the arrested man as M.A. Bochkaryov.