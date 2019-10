FILE PHOTO: Frode Berg, a Norwegian national detained by Russian authorities on suspicion of espionage, stands inside a defendants' cage as he attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

KIRKENES, Norway (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that a decision on whether to pardon a convicted Norwegian spy jailed in Russia, Frode Berg, would come soon.

“He is condemned for espionage and has asked for a pardon. It has been assessed and the answer will come soon,” he told a news conference after holding talks with his Norwegian counterpart Ine Eriksen Soereide.