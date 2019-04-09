Putin: Norwegian spy suspect can't be pardoned until his trial is over - agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a session of the International Arctic Forum in Saint Petersburg, Russia April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that it was not possible for him to consider pardoning a Norwegian national held in Russia on espionage charges as a verdict had not yet been reached in his trial, Russian news agencies reported.

Frode Berg, a retired former guard on the Norwegian-Russian border, is being held in Russia for allegedly gathering information about Russian nuclear submarines on behalf of Norway. His trial is expected to end this month.

“A person can only be pardoned if he is convicted, and he has not been convicted,” Putin was quoted by TASS as saying.