Russian icebreaker makes accidental Mayday call during storm off Norway: Russian agency

OSLO/MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian icebreaking vessel with 33 people on board made a Mayday call during a storm off the coast of western Norway on Tuesday but Russian authorities said the distress signal had been issued by accident.

The Norwegian Joint Rescue Coordination Centre initially reported the call from the ship located about 22 km off the town of Aalesund.

Two tugboats and a Norwegian coastguard vessel were on their way to the scene, a rescue service spokeswoman said. There were no reports of injuries and no plans for evacuation.

Russia’s sea and river transport agency later said the ship had issued the Mayday call by accident and it was not in distress, TASS news agency reported.

The Norwegian rescue service said the vessel has regained power on two of its four engines and had some ability to manoeuvre.