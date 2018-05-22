Norway rejects Pure Atlantic's plan for fish farming on 'world's largest ship'

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s Directorate of Fisheries has rejected Pure Atlantic’s application for 45 salmon farming development licenses, arguing that the plan did not bring significant innovation to the industry, it said in a letter dated May 16.

Pure Atlantic had planned to construct what would have been the world’s largest ship, some 500 meters (546 yards) long and 90 meters (98 yards) wide, to house a giant fish farm off the coast of Norway.

Development licenses are part of an initiative by authorities to spur growth in Norway’s salmon production.

Norway is the world’s largest fish farmer, with major producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon.