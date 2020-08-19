Russia protests after Norway expels diplomat in spy row

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s embassy in Norway said on Wednesday it had formally complained to Oslo after Norwegian police briefly detained and searched a Russian diplomat who has since been expelled.
Norway said earlier it had decided to expel the Russian diplomat following the recent arrest of a Norwegian citizen suspected of illegally handing information to the diplomat who it believes to be an intelligence officer.
Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Polina Ivanova