World News
August 19, 2020 / 1:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia protests after Norway expels diplomat in spy row

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s embassy in Norway said on Wednesday it had formally complained to Oslo after Norwegian police briefly detained and searched a Russian diplomat who has since been expelled.

Norway said earlier it had decided to expel the Russian diplomat following the recent arrest of a Norwegian citizen suspected of illegally handing information to the diplomat who it believes to be an intelligence officer.

Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Polina Ivanova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below