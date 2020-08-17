Norway police arrest suspected spy

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian police have arrested a man suspected of illegally handing information to a foreign power, the PST security police said on Monday.
It did not name the man, who is a Norwegian citizen, and did not say which country he was suspected of having worked on behalf of.
The man was suspected of “harming vital national interests”, which could carry a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.
An arraignment hearing will be held at the Oslo district court later on Monday, PST said.
