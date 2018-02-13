Norway's wealth fund to issue policy on ocean environment

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund could soon set out expectations for how companies it invests in should manage saltwater resources, it said on Tuesday.

The fund already has a policy on how companies should handle freshwater resources.

“We want to have an expectation document on water management that includes salt water ... It affects us as a country and as a fund,” Chief Executive Yngve Slyngstad told reporters, adding that he was hoping the document would be developed this year.