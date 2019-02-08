Norway's wealth fund to remain major player in real estate

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s sovereign wealth fund will continue to be a major player in real estate markets in the years to come despite its announcement on Thursday that it will reorganize operations, the central bank, which manages the fund, said on Friday.

“Some media coverage has created the impression that the fund’s real estate investments are being closed down,” Norges Bank said in a statement.

“We would like to emphasise that real estate will continue to be an important part of the bank’s investment strategy ... and the fund will be a major player in the real estate markets in the years to come,” it added.