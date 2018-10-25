Norway's wealth fund in Boston property venture with American Realty Advisors

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s sovereign wealth fund will buy a 45-percent stake in an office property in Boston, located at 121 Seaport Boulevard, it said on Thursday, while adding it would pay $204.8 million for its share of the building.

The investment was made with a new partner, American Realty Advisors, which will buy the remaining 55 percent and manage the property on behalf of the joint venture.

The asset was sold by Skanska USA Commercial Development.