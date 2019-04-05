Norway to cut 10 currencies from wealth fund's fixed-income benchmark

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, should streamline its $300 billion fixed-income portfolio by cutting 10 emerging market currencies from the benchmark it tracks, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

The countries that were removed from the benchmark were Chile, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Israel, Malaysia, Mexico, Poland, Russia, South Korea and Thailand.

“Along with certain adjustments to the country weightings for government bonds, the changes proposed will facilitate lower transaction costs in the management of the Fund,” the ministry said in a statement.

However, the fund may still invest in such bonds as part of Norges Bank’s active management, the ministry added.

In 2017, the central bank, which manages the fund, proposed to streamline the fixed-income portfolio by cutting 20 currencies from the benchmark it tracks, leaving only U.S. dollars, euros and British pounds.