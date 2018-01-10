Norway's sovereign fund seeks permission to invest in unlisted firms

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, is seeking permission to broaden its investments to potentially include unlisted companies, the central bank, which manages the fund, said in a letter to the Norwegian finance ministry.

“If the Ministry does permit unlisted equity investments, the Bank will approach investment opportunities and build expertise gradually, invest via and alongside others,” it said.

The aim of investing in unlisted stocks would be to improve the trade-off between risk and return, it added.

“A broader investment universe will thus not automatically mean that the Bank actually invests the fund in unlisted equity,” Norges Bank wrote.