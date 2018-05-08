FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 6:34 AM / in 32 minutes

Norway's wealth fund says to support methane emission motion at Kinder Morgan AGM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, said on Tuesday it would support a resolution to be presented at the annual general meeting of U.S. energy infrastructure firm Kinder Morgan on Wednesday regarding its methane emissions.

“We will support the shareholder resolution asking for a report reviewing Kinder Morgan’s policies, actions and plans to measure, monitor, mitigate, disclose and set quantitative reduction targets for methane emissions from all operations, including storage and transportation,” it said in a statement.

Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
