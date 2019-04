FILE PHOTO: A logo of the upcoming mobile standard 5G is pictured at the Hanover trade fair, in Hanover, Germany March 31, 2019. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway will offer telecoms operators to postpone payments for mobile phone frequencies, including 5G networks, in return for investment commitments, the government said on Thursday.

The Nordic nation will hold two frequency auctions in June, and will allow operators to postpone payments of up to 90 percent of the fees for two years in order to speed up network construction, it added.