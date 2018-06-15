FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2018 / 10:40 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Russia tells Norway its plan to increase U.S. Marines undermines trust

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday that Norway’s plans to more than double the number of U.S. Marines stationed there undermined trust between Moscow and Oslo, the Interfax news agency reported.

Oslo announced on Tuesday that it would ask the United States, its NATO ally, to send 700 Marines to train in Norway from 2019, against 330 at present, and said the additional troops would be based closer to the Russian border.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Andrew Osborn

