April 10, 2019 / 4:32 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Norwegian Air postpones Airbus aircraft delivery to cut costs

FILE PHOTO: The Airbus logo is pictured at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

OSLO (Reuters) - A Norwegian Air subsidiary has agreed with Airbus to postpone plane deliveries scheduled for this year and next, cutting capital spending by $570 million, the loss-making budget carrier said on Wednesday.

The postponement covers an order for A320neos and A321LRs from Dublin-based aircraft lease company Arctic Aviation Assets DAC and comes on top of orders delays outlined in February as part of a strategic shift from growth to profitability, it said.

The same month the company raised 3 billion crowns ($350 million) in a rights issue to boost liquidity.

Before announcing the postponements, it was expecting to have 12 Airbus A321LR planes by end-2020 and 22 by end-2021, according to a Jan 8 presentation by the company.

Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by John Stonestreet

