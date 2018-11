FILE PHOTO: Parked Boeing 737-800 aircrafts belonging to budget carrier Norwegian Air are pictured at Stockholm Arlanda Airport, Sweden, in this March 6, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency/File Photo

OSLO (Reuters) - Budget carrier Norwegian Air (NWC.OL) will launch its first flights to Brazil in 2019, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The route from London’s Gatwick airport to Rio de Janeiro will start on March 31 and have four weekly services, with fairs starting at 240 pounds ($306.22) one way, it added.