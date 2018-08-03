Norwegian to hire 40 more pilots in Ireland for transatlantic flights

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian Air plans to hire an extra 40 pilots for its Dublin base as it adds more transatlantic flights.

The budget carrier’s recruitment drive comes amid strikes by employees at Irish competitor Ryanair, which last month warned pilots and crews of job cuts.

Norwegian is seeking to hire captains and first officers certified to fly Boeing 737 aircraft and will almost double the number of flight crews at its Dublin base, it said on Friday.

Last year Norwegian said it had poached more than 140 pilots from Ryanair across Europe, revealing a scramble among low-cost carriers for experienced staff.