Norwegian Air CEO says reaching size where it can be profitable

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Norwegian Air Shuttle (NWC.OL) is reaching a size at which it can be profitable, its chief executive said on Tuesday, shrugging off the idea that the airline needed a partner to stay alive.

FILE PHOTO: Bjorn Kjos, CEO of Norwegian Group, speaks during the presentation of Norwegian Air first low cost transatlantic flight service from Argentina at Ezeiza airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci/File Photo

Airlines including Ryanair (RYA.I) and IAG (ICAG.L) have cast doubt on whether Norwegian can survive on its own, and both IAG and Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) have been in contact with Norwegian over a possible deal.

“We have reached the size that we need to facilitate what we would like to do. Now it’s about refining the business going forward,” Bjorn Kjos told an annual conference of airports association ACI.

He said that Norwegian was reaching the peak of its investment phase this summer and was ready to reap the benefits.

He repeated that Norwegian had not put itself up for sale.

“It’s very good airlines that are interested. We take it as a good thing, that we are doing something right,” he said.