FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
June 14, 2018 / 11:34 AM / in 32 minutes

IAG CEO says would not participate in bidding war for Norwegian

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Airways-owner IAG (ICAG.L) will not become involved in any bidding war for Norwegian Air Shuttle (NWC.OL), the group’s chief executive told shareholders at its annual meeting on Thursday, adding it was not a must-do deal.

FILE PHOTO: Willie Walsh, CEO of International Airlines Group speaks during the closing press briefing at the 2016 International Air Transport Association (IATA) Annual General Meeting (AGM) and World Air Transport Summit in Dublin, Ireland June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

Norwegian said in May that it had rejected two approaches from IAG, the owner of British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus and Vueling, because they undervalued the company.

    “We remain open-minded about Norwegian – this is not a deal that we have to do and we will certainly not get involved in a bidding war,” IAG’s CEO Willie Walsh told the group’s meeting which was held in Madrid.

    Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by James Davey

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.