August 3, 2018 / 6:45 AM / a minute ago

IAG boss Walsh says still interested in Norwegian deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The boss of British Airways-owner IAG (ICAG.L) said he remained interested in buying the fast-growing budget airline Norwegian Air Shuttle (NWC.OL) after the two held talks earlier this year.

FILE PHOTO: Willie Walsh, CEO of International Airlines Group speaks during the closing press briefing at the 2016 International Air Transport Association (IATA) Annual General Meeting (AGM) and World Air Transport Summit in Dublin, Ireland June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

“We believe that long-haul, low cost is a segment of the market that is underserved and we believe that we can do so profitably,” Willie Walsh told BBC Radio.

“So while their financial performance has been stressed, I think Norwegian as part of IAG could be transformed. We’re not in any active discussions with them at the moment. We continue to look at Norwegian and we continue to have some interest in it.”

Reporting by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
