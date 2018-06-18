FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 18, 2018 / 7:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

Lufthansa says in contact with Norwegian Air: CEO in paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) is in contact with Norwegian Air Shuttle (NWC.OL), also the subject of bid interest from British Airways owner IAG (ICAG.L), the German group’s chief executive told a German daily, sending Norwegian’s shares higher.

FILE PHOTO: Flags with the German airline Lufthansa sign flutter next to the office building in Frankfurt, Germany March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

“In Europe, everyone is talking to everyone. There’s a new wave of consolidation approaching. That means we are also in contact with Norwegian,” Carsten Spohr was quoted as saying by Sueddeutsche Zeitung on Monday.

    When asked whether Norwegian would fit with the group, Spohr responded: “Takeovers are always a question of strategic value, the price and anti-trust. There are no easy answers.”

    Norwegian Air’s shares opened 10 percent higher in Oslo and by 0708 GMT traded 7.5 percent higher at 267.6 crowns.

    Reporting by Victoria Bryan, additional reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Gwladys Fouche

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.