Norwegian Air welcomes Boeing leadership change: Chairman

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian Air welcomed a recent management reshuffle at aircraft maker Boeing, the budget carrier’s chairman said on Thursday, adding that ongoing negotiations over compensation for the grounding of its 737 MAX aircraft were “intense”.

“There have been some changes in the Boeing leadership, which we are very happy about. We have a good relationship with the new leader and go with optimism into the next discussions,” Norwegian Air Chairman Niels Smedegaard told Reuters on the sidelines of a news conference.

Boeing on Tuesday ousted the head of its commercial airplanes division, Kevin McAllister, and named veteran Boeing executive Stan Deal to replace him as president and chief executive of Boeing Commercial Airplanes (BCA).