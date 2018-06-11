FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 11, 2018 / 1:36 PM / 2 days ago

Norwegian Air says Rolls-Royce engine problem a concern

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Europe’s third biggest budget airliner Norwegian Air(NWC.OL) said on Monday that summer traffic is running well but expressed concern about Rolls-Royce engine problems.

FILE PHOTO: A view of parked aircraft belonging to budget carrier Norwegian at Stockholm Arlanda Airport in this March 5, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency/Files

In 2018, Norwegian Air expects delivery of 11 new Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, powered by Rolls-Royce motors. Rolls-Royce said earlier on Monday that a problem with engine compressors, which has grounded some Boeing planes, has spread.

“As we have communicated earlier our summer traffic is performing well but our Dreamliners are a concern”, spokesman Lasse Sandaker-Nielsen told Reuters.

“We have taken into account that airplanes could be put on the ground and rented additional capacity for that opportunity. Some of our flights are impacted and they have been replaced by our wet-leases,” Sandaker-Nielsen said.

    Last summer, cancellations and delays in summer traffic cost Norwegian Air tens of millions of dollars.

    “This is not an ideal situation, we can’t pay for a service we don’t get delivered,” Sandaker-Nielsen said referring to grounded planes due to the engine problems.

    (This story corrects spelling of Rolls-Royce in headline)

    Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Alister Doyle

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
