Norwegian Air says Boeing not engaging with Irish restructuring process

FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen, at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Boeing is not engaging with Norwegian Air’s restructuring proceedings in Ireland and Norway, a lawyer representing Norwegian said on Wednesday.

Boeing “to date hasn’t engaged in the [Irish] examinership process, or the Norwegian reconstruction... it is not anticipated that Boeing will engage in either,” Brian Kennedy told Ireland’s High Court.

Norwegian was given protection from bankruptcy in both Norway and Ireland, where most of its assets are registered, late last year and is aiming to emerge from the process with fewer aircraft and less debt.