No creditors oppose Norwegian Air restructuring proposals in Irish court

FILE PHOTO: Norwegian Air Sweden Boeing 737-800 plane SE-RRJ approaches Riga International Airport in Riga, Latvia January 17, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

DUBLIN (Reuters) - No Norwegian Air creditors appeared in Ireland’s High Court on Thursday to oppose the confirmation of a court-ordered restructuring scheme at the start of a two-day hearing.

The court is due to decide at the end of the hearing whether to approve the proposed restructuring scheme, which would clear the way for the airline to raise new capital and emerge from bankruptcy protection in Ireland and Norway in May.