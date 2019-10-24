Norwegian Air third-quarter profit beats forecast

FILE PHOTO: Passengers walk towards a Norwegian aircraft in Malaga-Costa del Sol airport in Malaga, southern Spain February 10, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian Air (NWC.OL) posted higher-than-expected earnings for the peak summer holiday season on Thursday, a boost for the carrier as it seeks to shore up its finances.

Net profit for the third-quarter came in at 1.67 billion Norwegian crowns ($183 million) while analysts in a Refinitiv poll on average forecast a profit of 1.47 billion, up from a profit of 1.30 billion crowns in the year-ago period.

In another boost for Norwegian, it announced earlier on Thursday, it had signed a deal with China’s CCB Leasing to take joint ownership of a large fleet of aircraft, thus reducing its debt and increasing its equity.