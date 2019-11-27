Norwegian Air to end Sweden, Denmark routes to U.S., Thailand

A Norwegian Air plane is refuelled at Oslo Gardermoen airport, Norway November 7, 2019. Picture taken November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Lefteris Karagiannopoulos

OSLO (Reuters) - Budget airline Norwegian Air (NWC.OL) is ending flights from Copenhagen and Stockholm to the United States and Thailand while increasing the frequency with which it flies from several European cities to U.S. destinations, it said on Wednesday.

Flights between Oslo and the U.S. will continue, it added.

“Scandinavia isn’t big enough to maintain intercontinental flights from Oslo, Stockholm and Copenhagen,” Senior Vice President Commercial Matthew Wood said in a statement.