OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian Air will adopt new technologies from Sweden’s Avtech which will cut CO2 emissions by 16,000 tonnes per year - or a reduction of 5,000 tonnes of fuel, the budget airliner said in a press release on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Parked Boeing 737-800 aircrafts belonging to budget carrier Norwegian Air are pictured at Stockholm Arlanda Airport, Sweden, in this March 6, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency/File Photo

One ton of jet fuel currently costs about $750 per tonnes.