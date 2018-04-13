FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2018 / 10:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

Norwegian Air's CEO says not yet considered whether to talk to IAG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian Air Chief Executive Bjoern Kjos, who controls about one quarter of the company’s shares, has not yet decided whether to start talks with IAG (ICAG.L), which on Thursday said it would consider making a bid for the firm.

“I’ve not yet considered it,” Kjos told reporters when asked about potential talks.

    Despite rising some 50 percent on the news of IAG’s interest, Norwegian’s shares still don’t reflect the underlying value of its business, Kjos added.

    Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord

