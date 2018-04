OSLO (Reuters) - Shares in budget carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle (NWC.OL) continued to rise on Friday, having jumped almost 50 percent the previous day after BA owner IAG (ICAG.L) said it may offer to buy the company.

FILE PHOTO: A view of parked aircraft belonging to budget carrier Norwegian at Stockholm Arlanda Airport in this March 5, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency/Files

Norwegian’s Oslo-listed shares were up 12.7 percent at 297.5 Norwegian crowns by 0715 GMT, the highest level in 15 months.