Norwegian Air's top owner says has not considered selling shares

OSLO (Reuters) - The founder and chief executive of Norwegian Air (NWC.OL) has not considered selling his shares in the budget carrier, he told reporters on Friday.
The value of the stock rose by almost 50 percent on Thursday when IAG (ICAG.L), the owner of BA and several other airlines, said it had bought a stake in Norwegian and would consider making a bid.
“I have not at all thought of selling,” Bjoern Kjos told reporters, while adding it was flattering that IAG was showing interest in Norwegian. Kjos controls about a quarter of the company’s shares.
