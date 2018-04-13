FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2018 / 10:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

Norwegian Air's top owner says has not considered selling shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - The founder and chief executive of Norwegian Air (NWC.OL) has not considered selling his shares in the budget carrier, he told reporters on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A Norwegian Air Boeing 737-800 is seen during the presentation of Norwegian Air first low cost transatlantic flight service from Argentina at Ezeiza airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci/File Photo

The value of the stock rose by almost 50 percent on Thursday when IAG (ICAG.L), the owner of BA and several other airlines, said it had bought a stake in Norwegian and would consider making a bid.

    “I have not at all thought of selling,” Bjoern Kjos told reporters, while adding it was flattering that IAG was showing interest in Norwegian. Kjos controls about a quarter of the company’s shares.

    Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord

