May 24, 2018 / 1:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ryanair says has never made an approach for Norwegian Air

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair (RYA.I) has never made an approach for Norwegian Air (NWC.OL) and does not intend to, the Irish airline said on Thursday, disputing claims made by the chief executive of its rival budget carrier.

FILE PHOTO: A Norwegian Air Boeing 737-800 is seen during the presentation of Norwegian Air first low cost transatlantic flight service from Argentina at Ezeiza airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Ryanair last year approached Norwegian Air with a proposal to take a stake of around 20 percent in the Oslo-listed carrier, a source with close knowledge of the discussion told Reuters on Thursday.

    Norwegian Air Chief Executive Bjoern Kjos confirmed there had been contact between the companies and he brought it up with the board, but declined to discuss any details.

    “There is no truth to these claims. We have not made an approach to Norwegian and we have no interest,” Ryanair said in an emailed statement.

    Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alexandra Hudson

