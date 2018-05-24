FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
May 24, 2018 / 11:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

Norwegian Air CEO says summer bookings strong, well covered with pilots

Ole Petter Skonnord

2 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Budget carrier Norwegian Air (NWC.OL), under pressure to staff its fleet as it ramps up its transatlantic business, said summer bookings were good and that it had “more than enough” pilots to cover the season, its CEO told Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: Bjorn Kjos, CEO of Norwegian Group, speaks during the presentation of Norwegian Air first low cost transatlantic flight service from Argentina at Ezeiza airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci/File Photo

The company, which has been courted by British Airways owner IAG (ICAG.L), had difficulties last summer with having enough pilots and had to lease extra planes and staff that weighed on its bottom line.

    Ryanair (RYA.I) last year approached Norwegian with a proposal to take a stake of around 20 percent in the Oslo-listed carrier, a source with close knowledge of the discussion separately told Reuters.

    “I can confirm that Ryanair has shown interest in Norwegian Air, and that I brought it up with the board,” said Norwegian Air’s Chief Executive Bjoern Kjos. A spokesman for Ryanair said the airline does not comment on rumor or speculation.

    Additional reporting by Padraic Halpin in Dublin, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.