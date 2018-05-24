Norwegian Air CEO says summer bookings strong, well covered with pilots

OSLO (Reuters) - Budget carrier Norwegian Air (NWC.OL), under pressure to staff its fleet as it ramps up its transatlantic business, said summer bookings were good and that it had “more than enough” pilots to cover the season, its CEO told Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: Bjorn Kjos, CEO of Norwegian Group, speaks during the presentation of Norwegian Air first low cost transatlantic flight service from Argentina at Ezeiza airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci/File Photo

The company, which has been courted by British Airways owner IAG (ICAG.L), had difficulties last summer with having enough pilots and had to lease extra planes and staff that weighed on its bottom line.

Ryanair (RYA.I) last year approached Norwegian with a proposal to take a stake of around 20 percent in the Oslo-listed carrier, a source with close knowledge of the discussion separately told Reuters.

“I can confirm that Ryanair has shown interest in Norwegian Air, and that I brought it up with the board,” said Norwegian Air’s Chief Executive Bjoern Kjos. A spokesman for Ryanair said the airline does not comment on rumor or speculation.