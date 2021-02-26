Norwegian Air sees no deal with Boeing before reconstruction over, CFO says

FILE PHOTO: Norwegian Air Sweden Boeing 737-800 plane SE-RRY approaches Riga International Airport in Riga, Latvia January 17, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian Air’s and Boeing’s legal dispute in the United States over compensation for the grounding of the MAX aircraft and cancelled orders will likely drag on beyond the end of the ongoing reconstruction process, Norwegian Air’s CFO said on Friday.

“We don’t expect that we will have a deal with Boeing before we are out of this reconstruction, that much I can say,” Geir Karlsen told Reuters.