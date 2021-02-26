Norwegian Air sees no deal with Boeing before reconstruction over, CFO says

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian Air’s and Boeing’s legal dispute in the United States over compensation for the grounding of the MAX aircraft and cancelled orders will likely drag on beyond the end of the ongoing reconstruction process, Norwegian Air’s CFO said on Friday.
“We don’t expect that we will have a deal with Boeing before we are out of this reconstruction, that much I can say,” Geir Karlsen told Reuters.
Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Gwladys Fouche
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.