Norwegian Air and JetBlue announce transatlantic partnership

FILE PHOTO: The JetBlue Airways logo is seen on a revolving door entering John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York U.S., January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian Air (NWC.OL) and JetBlue Airways (JBLU.O) have agreed to form a partnership that will allow customers to book flights on each others’ aircraft, with a planned startup in mid-2020, Norwegian said in a statement on Thursday.

“Customers will have the possibility to book connecting flights on both airlines’ websites by combining the best of our complementary and expansive networks,” it added.

The shares of Norwegian Air rose more than six percent following the news.