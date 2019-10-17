Norwegian Air and JetBlue plan transatlantic partnership

FILE PHOTO: The JetBlue Airways logo is seen on a revolving door entering John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York U.S., January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian Air (NWC.OL) and New York’s JetBlue Airways (JBLU.O) have agreed to form a partnership that will allow customers to book flights on each others’ aircraft, with a planned startup in mid-2020, lifting Norwegian Air’s shares.

Norwegian Air has shaken up the market for transatlantic travel with cut-price fares that challenge traditional carriers such as IAG’s (ICAG.L) British Airways, but has so far lacked a domestic U.S. partner.

The deal, if completed as intended, will let passengers combine low fares in a single booking for flights between the Americas and Europe, the companies said in a statement.

“Customers will have the possibility to book connecting flights on both airlines’ websites by combining the best of our complementary and expansive networks,” they added.

Norwegian Air shares were up 6.4% at 35.80 Norwegian crowns at 1036 GMT, outperforming an Oslo benchmark index .OSEBX up 0.62%.