FILE PHOTO: The logo of Airbus is pictured at the entrance of the Airbus facility in Bouguenais, near Nantes, France, July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian Air has cancelled all the 88 narrow-body jets that remained on order from Airbus, a Norwegian Air spokesman said on Friday.

The airline took an impairment charge of 4.8 billion crowns ($93.51 million) in the fourth quarter relating to the termination of aircraft purchase contracts with Airbus and Boeing.

($1 = 8.5554 Norwegian crowns)