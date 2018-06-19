North Korea freight plane used during Kim-Trump summit lands in Beijing: Kyodo

BEIJING (Reuters) - A North Korean freight plane has landed in Beijing, Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday, amid reports that leader Kim Jong Un may soon visit China for the third time this year.

FILE PHOTO: North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un visits The Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore, June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

The plane that landed in Beijing was used during the historic summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump in Singapore last week, Kyodo reported.

Japan’s Nikkei reported earlier on Tuesday that Kim could visit China as early as Tuesday. China’s foreign ministry did not respond immediately to a request for comment on whether Kim was visiting.