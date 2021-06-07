Intermedica expands in southern Brazil with $210 million acquisition

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian healthcare company Notre Dame Intermedica is entering the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul with the acquisition of the Centro Clinico Gaucho (CCG) for cash at an enterprise value of 1.06 billion reais ($210 million).

Intermedica said in a Monday securities filing that the deal to acquire 100% of CCG, which runs health plans, a hospital, 20 clinics and 13 labs, would give it a roughly 13.6% market share in the Porto Alegre metro region.

($1 = 5.0460 reais)