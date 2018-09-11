FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 11, 2018 / 5:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

Novartis's Alcon unit to have headquarters in Geneva after spin-off

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Alcon, the eyecare unit of Novartis (NOVN.S) set to be spun off into a separate company next year, plans to have its headquarters in Geneva, saying the location will help increase the business’s global scale.

The proposed publicly listed holding company will be incorporated in Switzerland’s canton of Fribourg, while Alcon’s current global divisional headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas, will remain a major site, Novartis said in a statement.

Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Maria Sheahan

