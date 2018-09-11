Novartis's Alcon unit to have headquarters in Geneva after spin-off

ZURICH (Reuters) - Alcon, the eyecare unit of Novartis (NOVN.S) set to be spun off into a separate company next year, plans to have its headquarters in Geneva, saying the location will help increase the business’s global scale.

The proposed publicly listed holding company will be incorporated in Switzerland’s canton of Fribourg, while Alcon’s current global divisional headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas, will remain a major site, Novartis said in a statement.