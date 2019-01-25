Swiss drugmaker Novartis to build inventory ahead of Brexit

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis is seen at its branch in Schweizerhalle near Basel, Switzerland, March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis said it was building inventory of medicines in the UK as part of its preparation for Britain’s looming exit from the European Union.

"It is vital that Government makes minimizing disruption to the medicines supply the highest priority as it prepares for a potential hard or disorderly Brexit and ensures cooperation over medicines regulation in this event," Novartis said here in a statement on Friday.