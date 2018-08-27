Novartis's Kymriah wins EU approval for blood cancer treatment

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis on Monday received European Commission approval for Kymriah, its CAR-T cell therapy, to treat children with a form of leukemia and adults with lymphoma.

FILE PHOTO: Swiss drugmaker Novartis' logo is seen at the company's plant in the northern Swiss town of Stein, Switzerland October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

The medicine has also received approval in the United States in both indications.

The drugmaker will continue to build out facilities to manufacture Kymriah, which costs up to $475,000 for children and young adults with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and $373,000 for adults with B-cell lymphoma in the United States, Novartis said.

Novartis, whose medicine competes with Gilead Sciences’ Yescarta for lymphoma, did not give details about its pricing in Europe.