Deals
December 20, 2018 / 4:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Novartis to buy France's CellforCure to boost cell, gene therapy

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Novartis (NOVN.S) is to buy French contract manufacturer CellforCure from biologics company LFB to boost the Swiss drugmaker’s capacity to produce cell and gene therapies such as its $475,000 Kymriah cancer treatment.

Novartis, which already has an agreement with CellforCure to help make Kymriah, said it aims to add CellforCure’s facilities to a similar factory in Morris Plains, New Jersey, as well as one under construction in Switzerland. Terms of the cash deal were not given.

Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below