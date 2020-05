FILE PHOTO: Swiss drugmaker Novartis' logo is seen at the company's plant in the northern Swiss town of Stein, Switzerland October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese regulators have approved Novartis’ Mayzent to treat relapsing multiple sclerosis in adults, the Swiss drug maker said in a statement on Saturday.

Other drugs approved by China’s National Medical Products Administration to treat MS include Novartis’ Gilenya, Bayer’s Betaferon and Sanofi’s Aubagio. China has an estimated 30,000 patients with MS.