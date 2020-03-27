Panel of EU healthcare regulator recommends approving Novartis' Zolgensma

FILE PHOTO: The company's logo is seen at a building of Swiss drugmaker Novartis in Rotkreuz, Switzerland, January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - A committee of the European health regulator on Friday recommended approving Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG’s gene therapy Zolgensma for a muscle wasting disease in babies and young children.

The human medicines committee (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency have recommended bit.ly/3ajanId conditional marketing authorization for the therapy, used for treating a rare and often fatal genetic disease called spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Novartis has been under pressure since the treatment, the world’s most expensive at $2.1 million, came under scrutiny in August over a data manipulation scandal that prompted a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) investigation.

While final approvals are up to the European Commission, it generally takes and endorses CHMP’s recommendation within a couple of months.

Zolgensma is already approved in the United States for children aged up to two with SMA, and is infused into patients’ veins.