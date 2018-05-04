FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Health News
May 4, 2018 / 5:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FDA approves Novartis combo therapy for aggressive type of thyroid cancer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Novartis AG’s combination therapy to treat an aggressive type of thyroid cancer.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis is seen outside the company's offices in Athens, Greece, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

The therapy, which uses Novartis’ Tafinlar and Mekinist, was approved to treat anaplastic thyroid cancer that cannot be removed surgically or has spread to other parts of the body, and has a type of abnormal gene known as BRAF V600E.

This is the first FDA-approved treatment for patients with this form of thyroid cancer and the third type of cancer with this specific gene mutation, the FDA said

The company has been expanding the use of this drug for other diseases as well. In combination, Tafinlar and Mekinist are approved for use to treat a type of lung cancer that has the BRAF V600E gene.

The FDA had last month approved the combination to treat a type of melanoma.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.