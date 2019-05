The logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Friday it approved Novartis AG’s treatment in combination with hormone therapy fulvestrant for postmenopausal women, as well as men, with a form of advanced breast cancer.

The drug, alpelisib, to be marketed with the brand name Piqray, belongs to a class of drugs known as PI3K inhibitors and is the first of its kind to be approved, the FDA said in a statement.