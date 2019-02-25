Health News
February 25, 2019 / 6:19 AM / in 7 minutes

Novartis licenses rights to RNA-targeting cardio drug from Ionis

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Swiss drugmaker Novartis' logo is seen at the company's plant in the northern Swiss town of Stein, Switzerland October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Monday it is exercising its option to license rights to an investigational, RNA-targeting cardiovascular drug from Ionis Pharmaceuticals as it targets inherited factors that have defied other treatments.

“We’re excited about the novel, RNA-targeting approach that could be a gamechanger for people with elevated Lp(a),” said John Tsai, Novartis’s drug development head. “If our Phase 3 trial succeeds, we expect that TQJ230 will become the leading treatment option.”

Reporting by John Miller; editing by Thomas Seythal

