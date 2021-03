FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis is pictured at the French company's headquarters in Rueil-Malmaison near Paris, France, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

ZURICH (Reuters) - Novartis AG said on Tuesday Kesimpta (ofatumumab) has won European Union approval as the first and only self-administered, targeted B-cell therapy for adult patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis.

The Swiss drugmaker is developing and marketing the product under a license agreement with Genmab.